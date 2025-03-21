Matt Riddle Says Chad Gable Could Dominate in UFC

Matt Riddle might currently hold the MLW World Championship, but his thoughts remain closely tied to mixed martial arts and its connection to professional wrestling.

In a recent conversation with Sportskeeda, Riddle was asked which pro wrestler he believes could make a successful jump to MMA. He quickly ruled out CM Punk, referencing the former WWE star’s unsuccessful stint in the UFC.

“Well, not CM Punk, no disrespect, but not him,” Riddle said. “He already did it. It wasn’t good.”

Turning to current WWE talent, Riddle named Chad Gable as a standout with real MMA potential.

“I think somebody that would be really good if he worked on Jiu-Jitsu would be somebody like Chad Gable. He’s a high-level wrestler. If he gets a couple of jits guys, a couple strikers, he will smash them and wipe the mat with them.”

Beyond Gable, Riddle also pointed to Otis and Angelo Dawkins as other WWE performers who could find success in the world of mixed martial arts.