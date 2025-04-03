Saraya Reveals WWE’s Strict Control Over Talent During McMahon Era

On her Rulebreakers podcast, former WWE Superstar Saraya opened up about the control the company had over her. Even the most simple of acts required WWE’s approval in an example of the strict policies that dictated even the most personal aspects of wrestlers’ appearances and lives.

“If I wanted to get a tattoo, my boobs done, or even cut my hair, I had to ask permission from WWE.”

The first-ever NXT Women’s Champion quickly clarified that these restrictive policies were primarily enforced during Vince McMahon’s leadership era, noting that “things are different now under Triple H’s regime.” McMahon left WWE for the second time in January 2024, seemingly for good, following Janel Grant’s lawsuit against him, John Laurinaitis, and WWE, being filed.

One of McMahon’s final acts prior to his first resignation in 2022 was to opt not to renew Saraya’s contract. After his exit, Triple H attempted to re-sign the then-Paige, the British star would sign with AEW. The company has been lauded by many for offering a more laid-back attitude, giving talent a greater freedom to make their own choices.

Saraya’s comments reflect broader conversations happening throughout the wrestling industry as fans are more aware of the personal lives of talent than ever before. With competiton between WWE and AEW fierce, fans can expect the former to relax some of its controlling policies, to avoid scaring off talent to their ‘Elite’ competition.