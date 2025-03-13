‘I Can See You Now’ – Megatron Approves Of John Cena’s Heel Turn

John Cena shocked the world by turning heel at WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto, marking his first role as a villain on WWE since 2003. While fans have been stunned and horrified by the act, the Transformers character Megatron is all for it.

When the Wrestling Mayhem Show visited a recent theme park one of the hosts caught up with the leader of the Decepticons. Given that he is a villain in his own right, Megatron was all for John’s heel turn.

“It was always meant to be. I can see you now John, I can see you now. And I’ve seen what you’ve been up to and I like what I see.”

Megatron likes Cena’s heel turn, but had some words for The Rock. Ending his comments, the Transformer reminded those watching that “The Final Boss is me,” before rejecting an attempted fist-bump.

“I can see you now, John”



-MEGATRON reacting to John Cena turning heel???



[mayhemshow tt] pic.twitter.com/W7ildPV4NQ — #WeWantCody (@WeWantCody_) March 12, 2025

Cena does have a connection to the Transformers universe as he was part of 2018’s Bumblebee movie. Playing ‘Agent Burns’ Cena is wary of the Decepticons when the villains arrive claiming they want to help the human race. After the Decepticons reveal their true nature and attack humans, Cena’s character questions how having the name ‘the decepticons’ didn’t set off any red flags among his commanders.

Cena will be a part of the March 17, edition of WWE Raw in Brussels, Belgium, where fans hope he will explain his actions. Cena will battle Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania, where he intends to become a 17-time WWE World Champion.