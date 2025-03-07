What’s Next For Mickie James After WWE LFG Exit?

A&E’s WWE LFG (Legends & Future Greats) is set to return for a second season, but with a significant coaching change. Michelle McCool will replace Mickie James on the show, which first premiered in February 2025.

The Undertaker, one of the show’s coaches and McCool’s husband, played a key role in securing McCool’s spot on the coaching staff. While there is no indication that he directly requested James’ removal, sources suggest his continued involvement in the show was linked to McCool’s inclusion.

Micke James’ Response

James, an established name in WWE and TNA Wrestling, has not directly addressed the situation. However, she posted a cryptic message on X, stating, “Nuff said… #NewProfilePic” shortly before news of the coaching change surfaced, fueling speculation that she was aware of the decision in advance.

What’s Next?

Despite her departure from WWE LFG, James and her fellow Season 1 coaches are still scheduled to appear together at NXT Roadblock on March 11. Outside of WWE, James serves as Creative Director, Head of Female Talent, and Executive Producer for Ohio Valley Wrestling.

In recent months, James has teased a potential in-ring return. After Roxanne Perez named James as a dream opponent, the veteran responded to the NXT star saying “You gonna make me dust off my working boots?”

Should James wrestle again, fans are eager to see the former Women’s Champion revisit her 2006 feud with Trish Stratus. With this year marking 25 years since Stratus’ WWE debut, its possible that the Canadian will face James as part of her return to WWE. James has previously said she would choose Stratus to induct her into the WWE Hall of Fame, further fueling speculation about a reunion or potential feud.

Mickie James & Michelle McCool’s History

James and McCool feuded in 2009 and 2010 as part of the controversial ‘Piggy James’ angle. The storyline saw McCool and Layla mock James as ‘fat,’ at a time when James was reportedly facing criticism from higher-ups for what they perceived as weight issues. On the Insight podcast earlier this year, McCool expressed regret over the angle, stating that she apologized to James weekly.

McCool’s recent WWE Hall of Fame induction announcement as well as her role on WWE LFG, have reignited discussions about their past interactions. While there’s no reports of issues between the two over the change, fans remain eager to see what James does next in the wrestling world.







