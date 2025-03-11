‘Whoever, Whenever, Wherever’ – Oba Femi Ready For War After NXT Roadblock

At WWE NXT Roadblock, NXT Champion Oba Femi retained his title in a hard-hitting showdown with TNA X-Division Champion Moose. After the match, Femi was asked how it felt competing inside The Theatre at Madison Square Garden.

“It was great to feel the energy. They [the fans in attendance] felt my energy and we were ready to rock. It was one hell of a collision but the right man came out on top.”

With Moose defeated, Femi will continue to seek out new challengers. The Ruler of NXT shared that he isn’t picky when it comes to taking on future opponents.

“Whoever, whenever, wherever. I’m ready for all of them.”

Femi Vs. Moose is the latest example of the WWE-TNA partnership which has seen talent from both sides ‘cross the line.’ Joe Hendry, The Rascalz, Jordynne Grace, and the No Quarter Catch Crew are just some of the names who have appeared for another promotion. NXT Roadblock 2025 also saw TNA World Tag Team Champions the Hardyz in action, as they retained their gold against NXT Tag Team Champions Fraxiom.

Oba Femi has held the NXT Championship since January and is proving to be a dominant champion. After breaking the record for the longest reign as NXT North American Champion in 2024, Femi doesn’t plan on losing his title anytime soon.