More Details About Real American Freestyle Wrestling

In a bold move that merges Olympic-style grappling with professional wrestling spectacle, Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff have officially announced elite coach Israel “Izzy” Martinez as the third partner in their new venture: Real American Freestyle Wrestling (RAFW). The announcement came via an nWo-inspired teaser video that has already generated significant buzz in both the wrestling and combat sports communities.

During the announcement, Bischoff highlighted Martinez’s impressive credentials, describing him as a “nine-time state high-school champion” and “coach of eight UFC champions.” Hogan promised fans a “black-and-blue” fight scene where athletes “get paid to beat people up.”

Martinez himself addressed viewers directly: “You’ve seen what these two have done before. We’ve got the cash, we got the talent, we got real American freestyle wrestling.”

A Groundbreaking Concept

According to a press release, Real American Freestyle is being positioned as “an unscripted freestyle wrestling league injected with storytelling and colorful characters” that aims to “blend the drama of pro wrestling and reality shows with the unscripted competition of freestyle wrestling.” This represents a significant departure from traditional freestyle wrestling competitions, which typically lack the entertainment elements that make professional wrestling so popular.

Hogan explained their mission in the official press release:

“Real American wrestlers are some of the most disciplined, elite athletes in the world — but until now, they haven’t had a true professional stage to showcase their greatness. Eric and I know how to build the kind of heat that grabs attention and we’re going to make Real American Freestyle wrestling a must-see for fans.”

The Elite Partnership

The partnership brings together three individuals with complementary expertise and official roles:

Hulk Hogan will serve as Commissioner of Real American Freestyle, bringing his decades of experience in professional wrestling entertainment and global name recognition.

Eric Bischoff takes on the role of Chief Media Officer, contributing his extensive business acumen and experience in wrestling production. In the press release, Bischoff stated:

“I intimately understand and appreciate what it takes to perform at the level these athletes do, and I was always curious why this sport wasn’t recognized for the potential it has.”

Israel “Izzy” Martinez joins as Chief Operating Officer, providing the technical wrestling expertise and coaching prowess that gives RAFW its competitive legitimacy. Martinez expressed in the press release:

“I’ve been an athlete and a coach in the sport of wrestling, and couldn’t be more proud of what the Real American Freestyle team has built.”

Martinez’s Wrestling Pedigree

Martinez brings over two decades of elite wrestling coaching experience to the partnership. As the founder of Izzy Style Wrestling in Illinois, he has developed numerous NCAA All-Americans through his program.

He currently serves as the head wrestling coach at Jackson-Wink MMA, where he helped shape the career of Jon Jones, who captured eight UFC titles under his guidance. Martinez has also worked with other MMA champions including Holly Holm and top contender Yair Rodríguez.

His coaching philosophy blends traditional folkstyle fundamentals with freestyle techniques—an approach that forms “the backbone of RAFW.”

Competition Format and Roster

Real American Freestyle has already announced an impressive roster of talent. Former UFC fighter Ben Askren, former Olympian and world champion Kennedy Blades, and former national champion Zahid Valencia have all signed on to compete.

When asked about the ideal athlete for RAFW in an interview with Alfred Konuwa for Forbes, Hogan emphasized their approach:

“We went to Ohio, Wisconsin, hung around some of the colleges… and it wasn’t like just plain white toast. It wasn’t flat. It was like these guys have a Conor McGregor swagger already. They know about branding. They’re smartened up way ahead of their time.”

Bischoff added during the same interview:

“Wrestling in particular, you’ve got to be wired a little differently to reach the elite level that some of our athletes have. And part of that is just really, really interesting individual personalities and characters, and the things that these people have to overcome.”

Business Model and Media Approach

RAFW will receive venture capital investment from Left Lane Capital, backers of Gerard Piqué’s Kings League, Shaun White’s Snow League, and League One Volleyball. This significant financial backing suggests a serious commitment to building the promotion as a long-term venture.

Regarding their media approach, Bischoff explained to Forbes:

“It is about, as Hulk said, much like The Voice on NBC, it is a show about singers… You don’t really care until you find out what it took for them to get there. And you learn about their families, you learn about the history… Those are the stories that matter the most. Much more than something a Hollywood writer could come up with.”

While no TV deals have been announced yet, Bischoff noted in his Forbes interview:

“We know that right now the market for sports rights, television rights. It’s a very healthy market and we’re glad to be in it, but we’ve got our work to do.”

The Future of RAFW

The promotion aims to create a unique format that bridges the gap between amateur wrestling and professional entertainment. According to Hogan in the Forbes interview: “I think with this amateur wrestling, the storytelling is going to be so organic, that once these guys get in that gladiator arena and they start tugging and pulling for position… their whole life is on the line, I think the storytelling is going to get really crazy as to how far these guys are going to go to win.”

Bischoff emphasized to Forbes that: “These are not sports entertainment stories. These are not crafted by writers… You learn about their families, you learn about the history. You learn about the people in their church who inspired them and kept them going.”

According to Martinez in the press release, this new venture represents a significant opportunity for amateur wrestlers: “Until now, wrestlers have not had the opportunity to seek a professional career as there was not adequate funding or attention being paid to it. This league will provide them with a platform to not only do that, but build their skills, brand, and legacy.”

As RAFW continues to develop its roster, ruleset, and media presence, the wrestling world will be watching closely. With the combined industry expertise of these three figures, RAFW’s debut could represent one of the most significant innovations in wrestling entertainment in recent memory.