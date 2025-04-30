Real American Freestyle Wrestling: Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff Unveil Izzy Martinez

In a bold move that merges Olympic-style grappling with professional wrestling spectacle, Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff have officially announced elite coach Israel “Izzy” Martinez as the third partner in their new venture: Real American Freestyle Wrestling (RAFW). The announcement came via an nWo-inspired teaser video that has already generated significant buzz.

Our Third Man pic.twitter.com/e74KkWqXV5 — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) April 30, 2025

The High-Profile Partnership

During the announcement, Bischoff highlighted Martinez’s impressive credentials, describing him as a “nine-time state high-school champion” and “coach of eight UFC champions.” Hogan promised fans a “black-and-blue” fight scene where athletes “get paid to beat people up.”

Martinez himself addressed viewers directly: “You’ve seen what these two have done before. We’ve got the cash, we got the talent, we got real American freestyle wrestling.”

The video concluded with Hogan’s iconic delivery style: “Whatcha gonna do when Real American Freestyle comes for you?”

Who Is Izzy Martinez?

Martinez brings over two decades of elite wrestling coaching experience to the partnership. As the founder of Izzy Style Wrestling in Illinois, he has developed numerous NCAA All-Americans through his program.

He currently serves as the head wrestling coach at Jackson-Wink MMA, where he helped shape the career of Jon Jones, who captured eight UFC titles under his guidance. Martinez has also worked with other MMA champions including Holly Holm and top contender Yair Rodríguez.

His coaching philosophy blends traditional folkstyle fundamentals with freestyle techniques—an approach that Hogan indicates will form “the backbone of RAFW.”

What to Expect from RAFW

The new promotion aims to create a unique format that bridges the gap between amateur wrestling and professional entertainment. Bischoff has teased the possibility of open-weight freestyle tournaments alongside traditional card-style events featuring crossover stars from MMA and collegiate wrestling.

According to Hogan, Martinez will oversee a developmental system designed to “turn mega-stars loose” under the RAFW banner.

While specific launch dates and media partnerships remain under wraps, industry sources suggest a summer debut may be in the works. There are also reports of interest from retired Olympic wrestlers looking to join the promotion.

As Hogan enthusiastically put it: “Izzymania is gonna go wild on the whole world of wrestling.” With the combined industry expertise of these three figures, RAFW’s debut could represent one of the most significant crossovers between amateur and professional wrestling in recent memory.