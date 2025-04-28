Naomi Opens Up About Family Planning, Marriage, and Career Philosophy

In a candid and revealing interview on the Nikki and Brie podcast, WWE Superstar Naomi shared intimate thoughts about her potential family plans, her marriage to fellow wrestler Jimmy Uso (Jonathan Fatu), and her resilient approach to career challenges.

She spoke openly about facing personal crossroads while balancing her wrestling career with her desire to start a family.

During the heartfelt conversation with the Bella Twins, Naomi addressed the difficult reality of considering stepping away from the ring to focus on family planning.

“I definitely won’t… you know, I have to step away and take care of my health, take care of myself. And if we’re going to have kids, I have to start that process like very soon. I never thought I’d be here struggling with this decision. I always wanted kids young. I always wanted a lot. But now I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh,’ your girl is getting up there. I’m 37 and my biological clock… I can’t continue wrestling forever. I’ve had health issues, I only have one ovary. Even if I wanted to continue longer, I can’t ignore it anymore.”

The multi-time World Champion also reflected on her relationship with husband Jimmy Uso, particularly how their time apart during her stint in WWE while he was working elsewhere provided unexpected personal growth for both of them.

“I thought I liked it at first — being apart — and I thought it was a good break and I needed it because I’m so clingy to John. I rely on him for everything. So it was good growth for me to be more confident in myself, trust myself in the ring, not ask him a million questions about my matches, traveling and seeing the world by myself. It was big growth for me. And for him too, not having me there to keep that knucklehead out of trouble. After almost a year, though, I was like, ‘Okay, Mama’s coming home.’ We just missed traveling and working together.”

Despite the challenges she’s faced both personally and professionally, Naomi shared the motivational philosophy that has guided her through her WWE journey and beyond.

“My favorite quote is, ‘Don’t follow your dreams, chase them.’ And I feel like that’s kind of what has happened through my career. I’m still chasing. And things are still happening for me. Doors closed on me, and it could have been so easy to fall into a negative place, but by trusting the path — even when it looked different — it opened up five other doors I never even saw coming.”

Elsewhere in the interview, she spoke about embracing her role as a veteran in the WWE locker room, and a recent event that reignited her passion for WWE.