Naomi Embracing Being a Locker Room Leader, What Reignited Her Passion

WWE superstar Naomi opened up on the Nikki and Brie Show, revealing how a tough career moment eventually reignited her passion for wrestling — and how she’s stepped into a leadership role within WWE’s women’s division.

During her appearance, Naomi discussed the pivotal role acting in the film Queen of the Ring played in lifting her out of a low point.

“It was during the time cuz it was when I was gone and I was in TNA at the time. Just going through like that very weird and difficult transition in my career, and not sure of what my future in wrestling was going to be,” she said. “That opportunity came and it just completely reignited everything in me — especially when I got to dive into Ethel Johnson, her history as one of the pioneers of Black women in wrestling, what they went through, the doors they broke down.”

Naomi emphasized how connecting with Johnson’s story gave her the strength to persevere.

“Seeing their story, I was like, ‘Man, I gotta keep going.’ Like, if they can get through all of that, I can certainly handle what I got going on right now.”

Locker Room Veteran

The conversation also turned to Naomi’s evolving role backstage. With veterans like the Bella Twins now retired, Naomi finds herself a mentor to the next generation.

“I kind of never really looked at it that way or thought of it that way because I’ve just always been here, doing me, doing my thing,” she shared. “But I do see now, especially with my Bellas not being there, and a lot of our vets that are gone now, that the younger girls are coming in, asking questions, wanting help with things. So I do find myself giving input and advice — it feels weird sometimes — but I definitely am now. Whatever I can do to elevate and keep this division moving forward.”

With a renewed passion and a growing leadership role, Naomi continues to cement her place as both a trailblazer and mentor in professional wrestling.