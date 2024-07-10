WWE’s Natalya Reveals 4th Generation Hart Family Member is Training to Wrestle

WWE’s Natalya, from the legendary Hart wrestling family in Canada, made her professional wrestling debut in 2000 and joined WWE in 2007. Recently, she shared that her nephew aims to become a WWE star.
Natalya, who is a third-generation star, appeared on Threads with McKenzie Mitchell, revealing that her nephew Maddox is training to become a fourth-generation star from the Hart family. The 12-year-old is receiving his wrestling training at their gym Dungeon 2.0 with Natalya and TJ, aka Tyson Kidd.
Maddox Neidhart
Natalya also revealed that Maddox’s favorite wrestler is Jey Uso, who inspired him by sending various gifts. “Jey Uso has given a shirt that he wore to the ring, a pair of his glasses, and sent Maddox a video,” Natalya said. “So Maddox is very inspired. I think there will be a fourth-generation Hart.”
This confirms that a young Hart member is training to enter the professional wrestling business, and we might see Maddox in the ring in a few years. Maddox is Kristen “Muffy” Neidhart’s son, who is Natalya’s younger sister.
In another recent interview, Natalya recalled that wrestling legend Rey Mysterio gifted her a custom-made pair of wrestling boots, which she has worn on many occasions in the ring.
Natalya also talked about which female star she admired during her early WWE days, who was a roster member and messaged Natalya on MySpace when she got hired by WWE.