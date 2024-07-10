WWE’s Natalya Reveals 4th Generation Hart Family Member is Training to Wrestle

Veteran Superstar Natalya has built a legendary WWE career that began in 2007. The third generation wrestler is member of the legendary Hart family wrestling dynasty. She’s the daughter of Jim Neidhart and granddaughter of Hart Family patriarch Stu.

During a wide-ranging discussion with McKenzie Mitchell for Threads with McKenzie Mitchell, the ‘Queen of Harts’ revealed that her nephew Maddox is training to wrestle.

- Advertisement -

Maddox Neidhart is the son of Natalya’s younger sister, Kristen. He’s only 12 years old, but he’s training at Natalya and husband Tyson Kidd’s world-renowned Dungeon 2.0 training facility.

“Maddox is very inspired. I think there will be a fourth-generation Hart.” – Natalya Neidhart to McKenzie Mitchell

Maddox Neidhart’s favorite wrestler is Jey Uso. Natalya says Jey sent Maddox a personalized video and sent him a few gifts, including a t-shirt he wore to the ring and a pair of his sunglasses.

Check out Natalya Neidhart’s appearance on Threads with McKenzie Mitchell:

- Advertisement -

Natalya Neidhart and the Hart Dynasty

Natalya Neidhart’s father Natalya’s father, Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart, married Ellie Hart, who is one of Stu Hart’s daughters. This makes Natalya a member of the Hart family through her mother. As a result of this lineage, she’s related to other famous wrestlers from the Hart family, including uncles Bret “The Hitman” Hart and Owen Hart.

Her connection to the Hart family has played a significant role in her wrestling career, as she trained in the Hart family Dungeon under her uncles Ross and Bruce Hart.

- Advertisement -

More from Natalya

In another recent interview, Natalya recalled that wrestling legend Rey Mysterio gifted her a custom-made pair of wrestling boots, which she has worn on many occasions in the ring.

Natalya also talked about which female star she admired during her early WWE days, who was a roster member and messaged Natalya on MySpace when she got hired by WWE.