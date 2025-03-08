Why Natalya Wasn’t Shocked By John Cena’s WWE Heel Turn

The WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event ended in a truly shocking fashion as John Cena turned heel, aligning himself with The Rock. Speaking to the Toronto Sun, WWE veteran Natalya discussed the turn and why it came as a shock to many.

“John Cena has granted more Make-A-Wishes than anyone. If you look up ‘babyface’ in the dictionary, his picture is right next to it.”

Nobody expected this heel turn, Natalya added, unless you watched Total Divas. Reflecting on John’s often-controlling demeanor on the show, Natalya said that her experience with John on the show made his heel turn less of a surprise.

“I remember how strict John’s house rules were… He was one of those people who always had a coaster under their cup. So I knew a heel turn was coming, I could feel it a mile away.”

Fightful Select reports that while early rumors suggested The Rock initially wanted to turn heel alongside Cody Rhodes, Rhodes turned down the offer. There was also a plan for Cena to turn at WrestleMania 41 before WWE moved this shocking betrayal earlier in their plans.

Cena’s shocking victory inside the Elimination Chamber has set the stage for WrestleMania 41, where he will challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. With Cena set to return to WWE television on the March 17 edition of Monday Night RAW, fans remain eager to here what John has to say about this turn to the dark side.