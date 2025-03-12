‘I Need to Prove Myself’ – WWE Veteran Natalya Fights to Cement Her Legacy

Natalya Neidhart is stepping into uncharted territory, taking on Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport and NWA’s Crockett Cup to prove that she remains one of the best wrestlers in the world.

She discussed this career shift in an interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, where she detailed her drive to challenge herself outside of WWE.

“I have been screaming for change for myself for so long,” Natalya admitted. “And I mean that in the best way possible. I love WWE, but I needed more. I wanted to push myself in a way that people wouldn’t expect. So, I went to Triple H, and I said, ‘I want to do Bloodsport. I want to show people what I can really do.’ And to my surprise, he was fully supportive.”

Bloodsport, a no-rope, shoot-style wrestling event known for its brutal realism, is a stark departure from WWE’s traditional product. She’s also set to appear at NWA’s Crockett Cup, an event that blends old-school wrestling with modern competition.

“Nobody expected this. A lot of people thought, ‘Oh, Natalya re-signed with WWE, she’ll just go back to doing what she’s always done.’ But I didn’t want that. I told myself, if I want to prove that I really am one of the greatest, I have to step out of my comfort zone. I need to run the gauntlet on my career.”

Her new journey begins during WrestleMania week at Bloodsport, where she will attempt to prove exactly why she’s still standing after 18 years in WWE.

Natalya Neidhart’s Dates for GCW and NWA

Natalya Neidhart is scheduled to appear at two independent wrestling events in 2025, her debut for each promotion: