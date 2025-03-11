Natalya On Why She Re-Signed With WWE: ‘I Have A Lot Of Faith In Triple H’

After re-signing with WWE in 2024, extending her near-20-year tenure, Natalya is now exploring opportunities outside the company with Game Changer Wrestling and the NWA.

During an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, she discussed her decision to take chances on herself. When asked why she chose to re-sign with WWE before pursuing external bookings—rather than departing entirely for another promotion—Natalya explained her reasoning:

“Because I have a lot of faith in Triple H. I have a lot of faith in his ability to tell stories, and I’ve seen, just in the last year, the entire company is hotter than it’s ever been. Ever. We’re hotter than the Attitude Era right now. At Madison Square Garden, we were in the locker room, and the floor was vibrating. Every show feels big. It’s not just WrestleMania or the Royal Rumble—every single show is sold out, and a lot of that comes down to the direction and how we’re telling stories.”

How Her Role in WWE Has Evolved

Natalya also reflected on how her role in WWE has evolved:

“In the past, I’d sometimes be thrown into a storyline that lasted a week or put into a match that didn’t really go anywhere. That’s not a dig at anyone—it’s just how things were. I’ve always tried to be a good sport and a team player, and I never wanted to be difficult backstage. But now, I feel the difference. Triple H has a real vision, and while it takes time to unfold, you can see it happening. Look at Nia Jax, Liv Morgan, and Chad Gable—Triple H has completely changed their trajectories.”

Following the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble, Natalya competed on two episodes of WWE Main Event.