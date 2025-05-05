New Champion Crowned Before WWE Raw

El Grande Americano has officially claimed his first WWE championship after defeating Dragon Lee in a match for the WWE Speed Title.

The bout, taped ahead of Monday Night Raw in Omaha and held on Cinco de Mayo, saw Americano secure the win in a short-format contest designed for digital platforms. This marks the first championship victory in WWE for Americano, who debuted the masked persona earlier this year.

The match is set to be released on WWE’s social media channels in the coming weeks as part of the company’s ongoing push for its Speed division.

Dragon Lee, a former NXT North American Champion, had previously established himself as one of the standout competitors in WWE’s high-paced format, making this a notable win for Americano as he begins his title reign.