NY Knicks’ Jalen Brunson Is Already Planning His Return to WWE

Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks is already eager to get back in the ring mere weeks after appearing for WWE on an episode of SmackDown.

The 27-year-old Basketball player appeared on the June 28, edition of the blue brand from Madison Square Garden. In a Money in the Bank qualifying match, Logan Paul asked for Tyrese Haliburton to fetch his brass knuckles but Brunson was on hand to stop his fellow basketball player. LA Knight would win the match, continuing his feud with the U.S. Champion but failed to capture the coveted briefcase.

- Advertisement -

Brunson’s WWE Return

Speaking on the Roommates Show Podcast, Brunson spoke highly of his time at WWE SmackDown in the Garden. The New York Knicks star added that he’d love to be part of a future WWE event should the company return to Indiana where Haliburton plays.

“One of the best things about WWE is the entrances. The pops you get and everything. Watching the best returns and seeing these dudes come out where it’s been a while. The next time, hopefully the next time I do it, I can do it in Indiana so it would be the opposite. See how that goes. Might as well keep the storyline going.”

Celebrities In WWE

If Brunson plans on stepping foot in the ring again, he would hardly be the first celebrity to do so. In addition to Logan Paul’s matches for WWE, fans saw Johnny Knoxville step into the ring in 2022 at that year’s Royal Rumble PLE and at WrestleMania 38. Grammy Award-winning artist Bad Bunny has appeared for WWE in recent years, showing that a celebrity can deliver a great match if the proper practice has been made.