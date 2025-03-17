Newcastle United Echo Cody Rhodes’ Journey After Historic Victory

Newcastle United have drawn inspiration from WWE Champion Cody Rhodes as they celebrate their first major trophy in 56 years.

Rhodes completed his own journey at WrestleMania 40 by capturing the WWE Championship from Roman Reigns, fulfilling a dream that began when he returned to WWE in 2022. His mission was deeply personal, as he sought to win the title his legendary father, the late “American” Dream” Dusty Rhodes, never held.

Before his WWE comeback, Rhodes played a pivotal role in launching AEW, cementing his status as a major force in professional wrestling. This marked a dramatic turnaround from his departure from WWE in 2016 when his career had stalled. His rise to superstardom was encapsulated by the mantra: “From undesirable to undeniable.”

Joelinton’s Redemption Mirrors Cody Rhodes’ Rise

Newcastle United embraced this same sentiment after their triumph in the League Cup final against Liverpool at Wembley Stadium. Brazilian midfielder Joelinton, once considered an expensive misfit, played a key role in the victory. A shift in position transformed his career, securing his place among club legends.

From undesirable to undeniable.



Big Joe ?? pic.twitter.com/k2UCP8LLHM — Newcastle United (@NUFC) March 16, 2025

Acknowledging his remarkable journey, Newcastle’s social media team referenced Cody Rhodes’ famous phrase, celebrating Joelinton’s evolution “from undesirable to undeniable.”

Cody Rhodes Faces John Cena at WrestleMania 41

Meanwhile, Rhodes is set for a major showdown at WrestleMania 41, defending his WWE Championship against John Cena. Following Cena’s shocking betrayal at Elimination Chamber, where he aligned with The Rock, the two will finally cross paths on the March 17 edition of Raw, setting the stage for an explosive confrontation.