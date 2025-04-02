Nia Jax Remains Sidelined Ahead of WrestleMania 41

Nia Jax has been notably absent from WWE programming following her match at Elimination Chamber on March 1, 2025, where she teamed with Candice LeRae in a loss to Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus. According to WWE insider WrestleVotes, Jax has not been medically cleared to compete. The specific reasons for her inactive status have not been disclosed. With WrestleMania 41 less than three weeks away, it’s growing increasingly unlikely that WWE’s reigning Queen of the Ring will be on the card.

Nia Jax’s 2025 has been eventful, yet challenging. She began the year by losing her WWE Women’s Championship to Tiffany Stratton after Stratton cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on January 3. Her reign lasted 153 days.

Jax then entered the Women’s Royal Rumble, setting a record with nine eliminations before finishing third. Her feud with Stratton continued, culminating in a tag team match at Elimination Chamber where Jax teamed with Candice LeRae against Stratton and Trish Stratus but was unsuccessful.

Despite her efforts to reclaim championship glory, including a failed attempt against Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship at Saturday Night’s Main Event, Jax has struggled to regain momentum.