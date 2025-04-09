Nick Khan Thinks Responding To Social Media Would Be A Mistake: ‘We Have To Trust Our Gut’

These days, fans consume wrestling in various ways, as it is no longer just watching programs on cable and pay-per-view. Fans can watch on their phones through social media and streaming services on-demand.

With that comes the ability for wrestlers to talk with fans directly and in ways never before dealt with. While many wrestlers will engage in criticisms or praise, WWE CEO Nick Khan believes it’s important not always to react to what’s happening on social media in what’s presented on television.

“We won’t respond to social media. It’s a mistake to respond to that. We have to trust our gut,” Khan said at NAB Show in Las Vegas (via Adrian Hernandez of Unlikely).

Khan was speaking on social media being a small microcosm of the entire fanbase. Triple H added that they get to see reactions every night at events.

Before his tenure at WWE, Khan served as the Co-Head of Television at CAA, where he represented prominent figures and organizations in the sports media industry, orchestrating media rights deals worth billions of dollars.

Khan joined WWE in 2020 and played a pivotal role in the company achieving record revenue and profitability in the subsequent years of 2021, 2022, and 2023.