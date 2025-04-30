WWE President Nick Khan Shares Insights on Hiring, Culture Building and Failure

In a notable session focused on building successful enterprises at this week’s CAA World Congress of Sports (hosted by Sports Business Journal) in Nashville, WWE President Nick Khan provided valuable insights into his philosophy on organizational culture that has helped shape one of entertainment’s most recognizable brands.

Khan, who has been instrumental in WWE’s continued evolution, emphasized three key principles that guide his approach to leadership and company culture (all quotes in this article via SJB):

“No. 1, in our hiring practice, never hire people who do out-of-office replies,” Khan stated frankly during the session. “Not a fan. Message a person back, ‘Hey, I’m out of the office for the rest of the week. Do we need to talk now?'”

This seemingly small detail reveals Khan’s emphasis on responsiveness and availability in a fast-paced industry where opportunities and challenges can emerge at any moment.

Perhaps more significantly, Khan highlighted the critical importance of honest feedback within an organization, particularly as executives climb the corporate ladder.

“When you do have a vision for something and you’re going after it, if it’s not going well, you have to have people who work with you who can tell you that,” Khan explained. “Sometimes as you grow in an organization and you get more towards the top, there’s a lot of people who say, ‘It’s great!’ ‘It’s great!’ But if it’s not great, you got to make sure that you have the key people in place who will tell you, ‘I don’t think this is going well.’ And at that moment you got to pivot out of it.”

This philosophy underscores Khan’s belief in creating an environment where candid communication takes precedence over performance flattery – a challenge many organizations face as leadership becomes more isolated.

How WWE Approaches Failure

Khan also addressed how WWE approaches failure, offering a refreshingly pragmatic perspective that acknowledges the inevitability of missteps in any business venture.

“We fail every day, multiple times every day, throughout the day. Don’t mistake that,” Khan acknowledged. “The clock strikes midnight and resets for a reason. No matter how good the day was, how bad the day was, it’s over. So, the key employees are the ones who wake up the next morning with a fresh look on their face and have a fresh start.”

This resilient mindset has likely contributed to WWE’s ability to adapt and evolve in a constantly changing entertainment landscape, allowing the organization to learn from setbacks rather than being defined by them.

Khan’s perspectives were shared alongside other industry leaders during the event, including Fenway Sports Group partner and CEO Sam Kennedy, who offered complementary insights on organizational culture, emphasizing the importance of surrounding yourself with “energy givers” rather than “energy takers.”

As WWE continues its global expansion and integration with UFC under TKO Group Holdings, Khan’s cultural philosophy offers valuable lessons for executives across the sports and entertainment landscape who aim to build resilient, honest, and forward-looking organizations.