Nickelback Celebrates Chelsea Green’s Title Reign With Birthday Surprise

Women’s U.S. Champion Chelsea Green is celebrating her 34th birthday and she just received quite the present over social media. Just one day before the big 3-4, Canadian rock band Nickelback reached out to celebrate the “longest reigning Women’s U.S. champion in WWE history.” A delighted Green took to X to share the post, calling it “the best (almost) birthday present.

The best almost birthday present.

k bye ??? pic.twitter.com/4vRVWE21BZ — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) April 4, 2025

Nickelback’s connection to WWE goes beyond appreciating the (by default) longest Women’s U.S. Champion of all time. Burn It to the Ground was used as the official theme song for WWE Raw from 2009 to 2012. At the 2011 Tribute to the Troops event, the band performed live, firing up the attendees, including military personnel and their family. The band’s track Edge of a Revolution was used as the theme for the Survivor Series 2014 event, a night that saw the debut of Sting.

As for Green, she plans on continuing her historic reign that first began at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event in December 2024. As for her birthday plans, those remain a mystery though one has to predict that listening to Nickelback may now be on the agenda.