Nikki Garcia Attends WWE Raw On Netflix Premiere

Nikki Garcia, also known as Nikki Bella, was officially welcomed back into the WWE family on Monday night during the Raw on Netflix premiere in Los Angeles. Garcia appeared on the red carpet ahead of the show.

As of this writing, it’s unclear whether Garcia has signed a Legends Deal with WWE or is just visiting.

The last time Garcia was scheduled to attend a WWE event, plans fell through. The Bella Twins were originally slated to appear at the Raw 30th Anniversary show in January 2023. However, they were ultimately booked to promote the premiere of Nikki Bella’s Says I Do.

Nikki and her sister Brie commented on Instagram about the lack of women’s representation in clips shown during the Raw 30 broadcast. In March 2023, on their podcast, The Nikki & Brie Show, Nikki and Brie announced that they and WWE had mutually agreed to not renew their contracts

In November, Garcia and Artem Chigvintsev finalized their divorce. The filing followed several tumultuous events, including Chigvintsev’s arrest in late August on domestic violence charges at their Napa County home. However, the charges were dropped in September due to insufficient evidence, according to the district attorney.

Garcia was with WWE from 2007 to 2022. She is a two-time WWE Divas Champion, with her second reign of 301 days being the longest in the title’s history.