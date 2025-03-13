Nikki Bella Confirms WWE Return, Reunites with Wrestling Stars at Queen of the Ring Premiere

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella may be lacing up her boots again. During the latest episode of The Nikki & Brie Show, she casually hinted at a future return to WWE, saying:

“I know at one point I will be going back to WWE to do something. I don’t know when, I don’t know the story, but it’s going to happen.”

While she didn’t provide details, her comments are enough to spark speculation. Bella last competed in WWE at the 2022 Royal Rumble and has previously expressed interest in a final run.

Reuniting with Old Friends

Nikki made the revelation while discussing Queen of the Ring, a biopic about wrestling pioneer Mildred Burke, which she and Brie attended in Los Angeles. The event was a reunion of sorts, as several wrestling stars were in attendance, including Mercedes Moné (Sasha Banks), Toni Storm, Naomi, Mickie James, Camille, and more.

“It was really fun to see a mix of AEW and WWE people—that’s so rare,” Nikki noted.

Mildred Burke

The film itself resonated deeply with the Bellas, highlighting Burke’s trailblazing career. Wrestling in the 1930s-50s, Burke defied the odds in a male-dominated industry, becoming the highest-paid female athlete of her time.

“She made people believe that women could main event. This was in the 1930s through 50s. That’s absolutely incredible,” Nikki said.

Brie added that Burke’s story—balancing wrestling with motherhood—inspired her:

“We can be at any age as a mom and still conquer gigantic dreams. She showcased that so well.”

With Nikki’s WWE future uncertain, but seemingly inevitable, Queen of the Ring served as a reminder of how far women’s wrestling has come—and how figures like Burke, and later the Bellas themselves, helped pave the way.