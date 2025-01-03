NXT Level Up to Be Replaced by New Show, NXT Evolve

NXT Level Up is set to be replaced by a new program titled NXT Evolve, which is expected to debut in the coming months. This fresh addition to WWE programming will focus on showcasing developmental talent who are not regularly featured on NXT.

The show will be taped for TV and streaming platforms and is described as a project led by Gabe Sapolsky, according to the Wrestling Observer.

NXT Level Up, which premiered in February 2022 as a replacement for 205 Live, was a WWE streaming show that featured younger performers from the NXT brand division. The series, which aired its final episode on December 27, 2024.

WWE LFG

In addition to NXT Evolve, WWE is also launching a new show called WWE LFG (Legends & Future Greats), a new competition series set to debut on A&E in early 2025 that will showcase rising talent vying for a WWE contract while being mentored by WWE legends.

Gabe Sapolsky and WWE

Sapolsky, a veteran of the wrestling industry, brings years of experience to the table. He joined WWE in 2018 and recently played a key role in launching the company’s ID program, designed to streamline the process for independent wrestlers to join WWE.

Before his WWE tenure, Sapolsky made his mark as the founder of EVOLVE Wrestling, a promotion known for its focus on in-ring action and talent development.

EVOLVE developed a close relationship with WWE, culminating in its acquisition in 2020. Sapolsky’s booking expertise was honed through his time as head booker for Ring of Honor from 2002 to 2008, where he helped elevate numerous future WWE stars.

With the Performance Center, the NIL and WWE ID programs, WWE NXT and now NXT Evolve, it’s very apparent that the company sees talent development as a top priority in the coming years.