NXT UK’s Joseph Conners Responds to False Reports He’s Died (He Has Not)

Joseph Conners, a talent who worked in WWE NXT UK for years, has passed away according to some, though he’s now feeling much better. Conners was involved in a serious car accident while traveling after a show last month and being hit by a driver believed to be under the influence.

Someone watching over us last night pic.twitter.com/Ms13xOkECx — Joseph Conners (@JosephConners) July 28, 2024

Despite Conners tweeting making it obvious he survived the ordeal, some have shared that the NXT UK alum passed away. In follow-up tweets, which would’ve been difficult had he died, Conners again cemented his place in the land of the living.

So much about this video headline is factually inaccurate



But just to clarify I'm not dead ? pic.twitter.com/8KGGdQmQub — Joseph Conners (@JosephConners) August 8, 2024

Couple more



I don't know, at least life has a sense of humour. Joe Hendry is on GAB, Robbie X is in Mexico, Will Kroos is Will Kroos & my headline is that I'm dead



Still not dead ? pic.twitter.com/PLxM7Pl8Mi — Joseph Conners (@JosephConners) August 8, 2024

I hate that photo of me as well.



I hate that photo of me as well.

Please don't use that in my obituary https://t.co/zboMrgote4 — Joseph Conners (@JosephConners) August 8, 2024

Joseph Conners joined WWE in 2016 and competed in the tournament to crown the first United Kingdom Champion the following month, where he made it to the quarter-finals. In addition to NXT UK, Conners also appeared in 205 Live and worked with names including Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali. He parted ways with WWE in late 2021 and has since returned to competing in the United Kingdom and Europe.

Conners’ tale serves as a reminder of the importance of being aware online about those who try and deceive for their own personal gain. In 2021, Seth Rollins was assaulted during an episode of RAW after a fan believed they had been scammed by the former World Champion. Instead, a scammer using Rollins’ name and likeness was the perpetrator. Several women in wrestling, including Alexa Bliss, have also spoken about their identities being hijacked by scammers who target vulnerable fans.