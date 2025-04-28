Pat McAfee Ready To Address GUNTHER Attack on WWE Raw

Pat McAfee will return to WWE Raw on April 28 in Kansas City, where he plans to address the shocking events from last week’s show. During the April 21 episode, McAfee was violently choked out by former World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER, who was enraged over his World Heavyweight Title loss to Jey Uso.

GUNTHER began his April 21 tirade by berating Michael Cole, which prompted McAfee to defend his broadcast partner. The Ring General then attacked McAfee, locking him in a sleeper hold for nearly a minute. The assault left McAfee unable to continue commentating for the remainder of the show, with SmackDown’s Joe Tessitore stepping in behind the desk. McAfee was later evaluated at a Las Vegas hospital.

In response to the attack, WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce announced that GUNTHER has been fined and suspended indefinitely for his actions against both Cole and McAfee. Pearce confirmed that McAfee would return to Raw on April 28 to address the incident and send a message to the Ring General.

On his own show, McAfee discussed his upcoming segment:

“I think I have to address GUNTHER tonight. I appreciate Adam Pearce suspending GUNTHER. By showing up to Raw, I’ll have a chance to share my thoughts. The wrestling world is crazy—Steve Austin said ‘you’ve gotta keep your head on a swivel,’ and The Rock warned me not to turn my back on anybody in this business. I’m now going to heed their advice.”

Fans are eager to see how McAfee will respond to GUNTHER’s brutal assault and whether this confrontation will set the stage for an in-ring showdown when the Austrian’s suspension is lifted. While Pearce won’t be on the show, with SmackDown GM Nick Aldis stepping in, fans can expect that Raw’s authority figure will be keenly interested in what McAfee has to say.