Pat McAfee Set to Battle Gunther at WWE Backlash

Pat McAfee is officially set to face Gunther at WWE Backlash following a fiery confrontation on WWE Raw.

During the show, McAfee delivered an emotional promo reflecting on his rise through the ranks, emphasizing his hard work and determination to be a good person.

He spoke passionately about his loyalty, especially highlighting his close friendship with Michael Cole, stating that anyone who has an issue with Cole would have an issue with him as well.

McAfee then shifted his focus to Gunther, acknowledging warnings from friends and family about challenging ‘The Ring General’. Dismissing the concerns with defiance, McAfee declared, “If I die, I die,” before calling out General Manager Nick Aldis.

Although Aldis initially hesitated to lift Gunther’s suspension, he ultimately announced that Gunther would be cleared to face McAfee at WWE Backlash. McAfee immediately accepted, setting the stage for a high-profile clash at the upcoming event.