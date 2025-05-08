Pat McAfee Reveals He Nearly Fought Michael Cole Over Dress Code Incident at WrestleMania

In the high-stakes world of WWE, careers can change in an instant—sometimes over the most unexpected things. For Pat McAfee, the former NFL Pro Bowl punter turned WWE commentator, his entire WWE journey almost ended before it truly began because of a pair of tuxedo shorts and a heated confrontation with WWE broadcasting veteran Michael Cole.

During a recent ESPN interview, McAfee revealed the shocking backstage incident at WrestleMania 35 that nearly cost him his WWE career. Arriving at the event in what he considered his “Sunday best”—a suit jacket paired with tailored tuxedo shorts—McAfee found himself in an unexpected confrontation.

“I go, ‘Mr. Cole, is it time to rehearse?’ And he goes, ‘Not like that.’ And he spazzes. I mean, full on tantrum,” McAfee recounted. “He goes, ‘You’re not going on the air like that.’ Kicks me out of gorilla. And I’m like, ‘Who the are you talking to right now?’ Like legit. I almost was about to fight Michael Cole.”

The humiliation was compounded by the fact that this confrontation happened in front of WWE legends, including The Undertaker and Triple H.

The Fashion Defense

What made the situation even more frustrating for McAfee was his genuine belief that his outfit was appropriate and fashionable. “I was proud of what I was doing,” McAfee explained. The outfit wasn’t without precedent, either—someone showed Cole a picture of NBA superstar LeBron James sporting a similar look.

This evidence forced Cole to backtrack.

“So Michael Cole had to walk into where I was, tail between his legs, and he had to come in and say, ‘Um, it’s actually okay if you wear those,'” McAfee said with evident satisfaction.

A Partnership Almost Over Before It Began

The relationship between Cole and McAfee, now considered one of WWE’s strongest commentary partnerships, nearly ended that day.

“This whole partnership on Raw, that thing was almost very quickly over. Very, very quickly over,” McAfee admitted.

However, both professionals found a way to move forward.

“Cole calls me back a few days later. We have it out full conversation and literally since then… like best of friends,” McAfee revealed. “And I think he learned a lot about me in that moment. I learned a lot about him.”

The incident serves as a reminder of how tenuous opportunities can be in the entertainment world, where small disagreements can escalate quickly. For McAfee, whose WWE career has since flourished both as a commentator and occasional in-ring performer, that moment of tension ultimately led to a stronger working relationship with Cole and a deeper understanding between two passionate professionals.