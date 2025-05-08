‘I’m Not Good Enough’: Pat McAfee Opens Up About His Insecurities as a WWE Performer

From the gridiron to the squared circle, Pat McAfee’s journey from NFL Pro Bowl punter to WWE personality has been anything but conventional. Yet behind the larger-than-life persona and boundless energy that have made him a fan favorite, McAfee harbored serious doubts about his abilities as a wrestler—doubts he candidly shared in a recent ESPN interview.

“I was nowhere near at a level of being good enough to be like in the ring with anybody that’s actually good. And I very much understood that,” McAfee confessed, revealing the vulnerability beneath his confident exterior.

Triple H’s Crucial Role

McAfee’s wrestling aspirations might have taken a very different path if not for the intervention of WWE legend Paul “Triple H” Levesque, who saw potential in the former footballer that McAfee himself couldn’t recognize.

“I was like, ‘Hey, I’m gonna go hit the indies and like see if I can do this or not.’ And he was like, ‘Don’t you even think about it,'” McAfee recalled. “He was like, ‘You need to be doing it with us if you’re going to do it at all.'”

This vote of confidence from one of wrestling’s most respected figures proved pivotal in McAfee’s decision to pursue wrestling within the WWE system rather than cutting his teeth in independent promotions.

An Emotional Journey

Despite his self-doubt, McAfee’s in-ring debut at NXT TakeOver exceeded expectations, showcasing his natural athleticism and innate understanding of performance. The match represented more than just a career transition—it was the fulfillment of a lifelong dream.

“The amount of text messages I got from people that have been through my life… it was a very emotional thing for me,” McAfee shared, his typically exuberant demeanor giving way to genuine sentiment.

The Gratitude Behind the Bravado

While McAfee maintains a realistic view of his wrestling abilities—”I’m not good enough to be full-time professional wrestler,” he admits—his gratitude toward Triple H for providing the opportunity shines through.

“Obviously I’m incredibly thankful for the opportunity from Paul, Mr. H, Papa H. Like that’s really cool moment,” McAfee said.

McAfee’s story stands as a testament to the power of taking chances despite the dreaded “impostor syndrome.”