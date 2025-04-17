Paul Heyman Touts His Pop Culture Influence: Zack Morris Phone, Extreme and Eat, Sleep, Repeat

In a wide-ranging and colorful interview on The Rich Eisen Show, Paul Heyman didn’t just talk WrestleMania — he launched a spirited defense of his legacy as a pop culture pioneer.

“People used to say to me, ‘Why do you carry a phone 24/7?’” Heyman recalled, referencing the iconic 1980s-style brick phone he made famous as Paul E. Dangerously. “I said, ‘This is not a prediction, that’s a spoiler — this is the future.’ And of course, I was ahead of the curve.”

Eat your heart out, Zack Morris. (Photo: WWE)

Heyman claimed that entertainment has routinely borrowed from his innovations without credit.

“I changed ECW from Eastern to Extreme Championship Wrestling in 1994 — six months later everything was ‘Extreme’: Taco Bell, Ford trucks, you name it.” “And then,” he added, “when Brock Lesnar conquered the streak: ‘Eat. Sleep. Conquer. Repeat.’ Nobody had heard that phrase before. A year later, it was everywhere — Eat. Sleep. _______. Repeat. That’s mine too.”

He even took aim at pop culture icons:

“Why is it called the Zack Morris brick phone? That prick stole it from me. If anything, give it to Gordon Gekko. At least I respect that character.”

Heyman’s larger point? He’s not just a voice in wrestling — he’s a visionary.

“I don’t go to events. I produce them. I don’t sit at tables. I think about how to own the casino.”

Catch Rich Eisen’s full interview with Paul Heyman right here: