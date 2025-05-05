Penta Debuts ‘The Fire Is Coming’ Theme with Tool’s Adam Jones on WWE Raw

Pénta introduced a new version of his entrance theme, “The Fire Is Coming,” during WWE Raw on Monday night in Omaha. The updated track features a collaboration with Adam Jones, guitarist of the acclaimed rock band Tool.

The remixed entrance theme marks a notable crossover between the worlds of metal and wrestling, with Jones lending his signature guitar work to the high-energy track. The song accompanied Pénta’s entrance during the live broadcast, signaling its official premiere to WWE audiences.

According to WWE, the new version of “The Fire Is Coming” will be released on major streaming platforms in the near future.