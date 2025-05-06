Championship Match And More Announced For WWE Backlash

New matches have been announced for the Backlash PPV.

This week’s episode of Raw from Nebraska saw Pat McAfee coming face to face with Gunther after their previous interaction. Both the stars exchanged words before it was announced that they’ll meet at the Backlash PPV.

WWE also announced a rematch between ‘Dirty’ Dominik Mysterio and Penta for the IC title. This came after Dom retained his championship over the Masked Star on Raw after WrestleMania 41, with help from a returning JD McDonagh.

Another component was added to this equation later in the night, as AJ Styles informed the current champion he’d be coming after the IC title following the PPV.

WWE Backlash Updated Match Card

A total of 5 matches have been announced for Backlash so far. Here is the updated card for the Premium Live Event taking place on May 10 from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri:

WWE Championship Match: John Cena (c) vs. Randy Orton

John Cena (c) vs. Randy Orton Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Becky Lynch

Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Becky Lynch Singles Match: Pat McAfee vs. Gunther

Pat McAfee vs. Gunther United States Championship Match: Jacob Fatu (c) vs. LA Knight vs. Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre

Jacob Fatu (c) vs. LA Knight vs. Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre Intercontinental Championship Match: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Penta

The company has also teased Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk and Jey Uso vs. Logan Paul in recent times. We’ll have to see if these bouts get a spot on the PPV card or if they take place on a later date.