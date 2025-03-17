Penta Positions Himself as Bron Breakker’s Next Challenger After Raw

Bron Breakker may have found his next Intercontinental Championship challenger. Monday’s episode of Raw set the stage for a potential WrestleMania 41 clash after Penta stepped up following Breakker’s successful title defense against Finn Bálor.

The main event saw Breakker retain after Dominik Mysterio’s interference backfired, causing Bálor to lose balance on the top rope. Breakker capitalized with a Frankensteiner and a spear to secure the win.

Post-match, The Judgment Day attacked Breakker, but Penta rushed in to make the save. After taking out Dominik and Carlito, Penta and Breakker shared a tense staredown as the show went off the air.

Earlier in the night, Penta defeated Ludwig Kaiser in a brutal No DQ match. Following his victory, he made his intentions clear—his next goal is the Intercontinental Championship. WWE has yet to confirm the match, and it remains uncertain if it will be a singles bout.

If the match is made official, it will be the first WrestleMania appearance for both Breakker and Penta. Since joining WWE in January, Penta has yet to be pinned or submitted. Meanwhile, Breakker, a two-time Intercontinental Champion, has held the title since October 2024.