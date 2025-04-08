Penta: WWE Makes You Feel Like A Big Superstar

Penta has made a big splash since arriving in WWE, picking up wins and earning fans’ support with the performances puts on in his matches. Unlike his tenure in AEW, where he was a tag team star with Rey Fenix, WWE presents him as a singles wrestler.

While speaking to Sebastian Hackl of WWE Deutschland, Penta discussed his run in WWE thus far.

“It’s a mix of emotions and feelings. It’s very different. I think, not I think, I’m sure WWE is the best company in the world, brother. WWE, they make you feel like a big superstar. They make you feel very professional. You are a professional wrestler. I love WWE. These three months was changes in my life. Every change is to improve something. This improvement was my career. When I say this is the new Penta Era. When I came to WWE, I started a new era for Penta in my life.”

Penta was also asked about potentially unmasking one day. He said he doesn’t like the idea now, but he would be open to doing something in 10 years.

“I would like maybe a mask vs mask or mask vs. hair or mask vs. something. Something special. My dream match, mask vs. mask, Penta vs. Fenix. I don’t know when. Maybe only in my mind it happens, but maybe in 10 or 15 years it’s possible.”

WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker vs. Penta vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Finn Balor in Fatal Four Way Match has been booked for WrestleMania 41.