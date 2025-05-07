Potential Spoiler On WWE Backlash Surprise Return 

WWE may be planning a big surprise for this Saturday’s Backlash PLE in St. Louis involving a top star that fans have not seen in recent weeks.

That star would be Cody Rhodes. Regarding Rhodes’s return, a source told to PWInsider.com, “We’ve been asked about the potential return of Cody Rhodes to WWE storylines. It makes the most sense to have Rhodes show up at Backlash as a surprise this weekend in St. Louis. There’s at least been one pitch for that to happen, but we haven’t heard 100% that’s the direction.”

Rhodes defended his Undisputed WWE Championship against John Cena at WrestleMania 41 Night 2 on April 20, 2025, ultimately losing the title to Cena. That was Rhodes’ last match.

Cena is slated to defend the WWE Title against Randy Orton in the main event of Backlash. Rumors suggest Cena could team up with music superstar Travis Scott, and their potential opponents would be Bad Bunny, possibly partnering with Rhodes.

This matchup would stem from Travis Scott’s interference in John Cena’s WrestleMania 41 victory over Rhodes. Adding fuel to this, Scott is reportedly training with WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, indicating plans for an official in-ring debut for the rapper.