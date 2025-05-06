R-Truth on the Power of Comedy: ‘You Can Calm a Savage Beast with Laughter’

WWE’s R-Truth has cemented his legacy as one of professional wrestling’s most entertaining performers. In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, the record 54-time 24/7 Champion shared insights into his approach to comedy and some of his most memorable moments in the ring.

Not a Comedian, Just Naturally Funny

Despite being known for his comedic performances, R-Truth doesn’t consider himself a comedian in the traditional sense.

“I’m not a comedian by no means at all. I just know how to be funny. I know how to make people feel good and laugh, and laughter breaks the barrier. It breaks the wall. You can calm a savage beast with laughter.”

His philosophy on entertainment comes down to energy exchange with the audience.

“Entertainment is nothing but energy. I just got a big ball of it.”

This natural charisma has made R-Truth one of WWE’s most reliable performers when it comes to connecting with audiences across all demographics.

The Brock Lesnar Moment

When asked about his favorite comedic moments, R-Truth immediately highlighted his famous interaction with Brock Lesnar.

“Definitely the Brock Lesnar thing. Paul [Heyman] and just surprising everybody like, ‘You know what, we’re not going to let Brock know what we’re going to do.'”

The spontaneous nature of the segment added to its authenticity, with R-Truth recalling Lesnar’s reaction backstage.

“Brock walked in to Gorilla and it was simply just like he walked in and looked. He’s like, ‘So, what are we doing?’ And I’m looking at everybody like, ‘Somebody say something to this dude.’ Nobody said nothing. He’s like, ‘All right, well, I guess we just go out there and talk then.’ Turned out to be one of the best moments.”

Little Jimmy’s Enduring Legacy

The interview also touched on his iconic invisible friend “Little Jimmy,” who became a fan favorite character.

“Little Jimmy is around because we believe. Y’all believed in Little Jimmy. He is real. We all see him, don’t we?”

R-Truth even pitched a unique merchandise idea to Stephanie McMahon.

“I asked Stephanie McMahon, ‘Could I make a Little Jimmy [action figure]?’ She said, ‘What is it going to be?’ I said, ‘Nothing, but it’ll be in the box.'”

Other memorable comedic moments from R-Truth’s career include his hide-and-seek segments under the ring, his Royal Rumble confusions, and the infamous moment when he climbed a ladder during a non-ladder match.

While some wrestlers struggle with comedy, R-Truth’s ability to embrace these moments has made him a beloved figure across multiple generations of wrestling fans.