R-Truth’s New Country Music Album: ‘As dark as I am, I called it the White Album.”

WWE superstar R-Truth (Ron Killings) is expanding his entertainment horizons beyond wrestling. In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, the beloved performer discussed his music career, including an unexpected genre pivot, and shared profound life lessons from his remarkable journey.

The White Album: R-Truth’s Country Music Venture

In a surprising revelation, R-Truth announced he’s completed a country music album.

“I just completed a country album. It’s called the White Album. As dark as I am, I called it the White Album.”

The first single, titled “When It All Adds Up,” is expected to release within the next three weeks. Other tracks include “Stallion,” “Counting My Sins,” and “Moments” – the latter inspired by his philosophy on seizing opportunities.

“My producer Jay Tracks came up with ‘Moments.’ It’s about we all wait for the right time, right? There’s no such thing as the right time. We all get moments in life to grab whatever we can when we can.”

This isn’t R-Truth’s first venture into music, as fans may remember his WWE entrance themes were often performed by Killings himself.

From Tupac to WWE: A Music Connection

Before wrestling fame, R-Truth pursued a rap career, which led to encounters with music legends.

“I was a show opener for any act that came through North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia. I was hustling my CDs. They had these things called Jack the Rapper conventions… where the A&Rs are, the record reps, everybody would be at. I would meet Tupac. He would be there at the Jack the Rapper convention.”

During the interview, Van Vliet referenced a photo of R-Truth with Tupac that many fans had questioned the authenticity of. R-Truth confirmed the photo is genuine, explaining that they crossed paths multiple times at these industry events.

Finding Pride in the Journey

When asked about his proudest moment, R-Truth offered wisdom that transcended wrestling.

“My proudest moment in my life is being proud of myself. I don’t think we give ourselves enough pat on the back for what we go through as people. I know what it’s like to doubt yourself. I know what it’s like to not feel the best. Being proud of myself, I think it’s the best accomplishment I’ve ever made.”

This perspective comes after a career filled with both triumphs and setbacks, including his recent return from a quad tendon tear and life-threatening infection that nearly cost him his leg.

R-Truth’s diversification into country music represents another chapter in his multifaceted career. It’s a reminder that the 54-time 24/7 Champion continues to reinvent himself while staying true to the entertainment principles that have defined his success in WWE.