Raj Dhesi Wins Championship In First Match Since WWE Release

Former WWE World Champion Raj Dhesi once again has title gold around his waist after winning at Black Label Pro’s Old Habits event. Dhesi, who entered free agency earlier this month, defeated Dominic Garrini in the show’s main event to win the title in Dhesi’s first match since his release from WWE. Garrini defended the title in place of his Violence is Forever tag team partner Kevin Ku who has been out of action with an injury.

The Maharaja has captured the BLP Championship in his Black Label Pro debut. #BLPOldHabits pic.twitter.com/vIuTTSASIA — PWPonderings (@pwponderings) July 27, 2024

Dhesi, better known to WWE fans as Jinder Mahal, was among those released in April 2024 though that setback has done little to slow his momentum. Dhesi has since shared his ‘Unhindered’ tour dates, a play on the meme of ‘Don’t Hinder Jinder’ that followed him in WWE. Dhesi has also debuted for GCW and will make his in-ring debut for the promotion next month against Effy.

Much like Matt Cardona four years earlier, Dhesi appears poised to make an impact on the independent scene. Following his release, it was reported that promotions were eager to work with Dhesi, especially given that there is a gap for indie wrestling’s top heel since Cardona is out with an injury.

In WWE, Dhesi worked with top names such as Randy Orton, Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, and The Rock. While the independents don’t often quite the same names in terms of star power, Dhesi now has a much wider field of potential opponents to work with.

Fans may have been part of the ‘Don’t Hinder Jinder’ movement, but now the message is ‘Don’t Messi with Dhesi.’ Stay tuned to SE Scoops for the latest on Raj Dhesi’s journey outside the world of WWE.