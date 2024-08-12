Randy Orton Aims To Snap a 40-Month Streak At WWE Bash In Berlin

An unfortunate streak of Randy Orton’s may finally come to an end at WWE’s first PLE in Germany if the Legend Killer has his way this month. At WWE Bash In Berlin, Orton will challenge World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER in the Austrian’s first title defense since winning the gold at SummerSlam.

Should Orton win, he’ll do much more than capture a WWE World Championship (his 15th in total.) A victory will also see Orton win his first singles match at a WWE PLE in 40 months. Orton’s last taste of singles gold saw him defeat ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt in the opening contest of WrestleMania 37: Sunday in April 2021. That match proved to be Wyatt’s last match before his controversial WWE release that same year, and his penultimate match on WWE programming before passing away in August 2023.

GUNTHER Vs. Randy Orton

The Austrian and the Viper have met once before in singles competition at a WWE PLE, that being at WWE King And Queen of the Ring earlier this year. GUNTHER would defeat Orton in controversial fashion as the veteran’s shoulders were off the mat during the decisive pinfall, though this was not spotted by the referee.

The controversy stemming from the result saw Triple H confirm that the result was final, though he believed that Orton deserved a rematch. This controversial win would earn GUNTHER his title match at SummerSlam which also saw controversy thanks to the involvement of Finn Balor.

GUNTHER and Orton came face-to-face on last week’s RAW, and the Legend Killer has been confirmed for tonight’s show. Stay tuned to SE Scoops for all the latest on their feud and all the happenings from tonight’s RAW from Austin Texas.