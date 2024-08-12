WWE RAW Preview (8/12): Randy Orton, 2-Out-Of-3 Falls Title Match

Tonight’s edition of WWE RAW takes place from Austin, Texas at the Moody Center. After a handful of weeks on SyFy due to the Paris Summer Olympic Games, RAW returns to the USA Network with tonight’s show.

WWE Monday Night RAW Tonight

Here is what has been announced for tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW

Bron Breakker (c) Vs. Sami Zayn – Two Out of Three Falls (WWE Intercontinental Championship)

Kairi Sane & IYO SKY vs. Zoey Stark & Shayna Baszler (Number One Contenders for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships)

American Made vs. Alpha Academy

Carlito vs. Damian Priest

Odyssey Jones to appear

Randy Orton to appear

Rhea Ripley to kick off the show

The Judgment Day Saga

After being betrayed at SummerSlam, Rhea Ripley & Damian Priest are hungry for revenge on the new Judgment Day. One can only imagine what the former WWE Women’s World Champion will have to say when she opens up RAW.

Two Out of Three Falls

SummerSlam 2024 proved to be a turning point in the year of Bron Breakker but the new Intercontinental Champion will face his toughest challenge tonight. With Bron and Sami Zayn owning one win each at PLEs, who will emerge triumphant in tonight’s two-out-of-three falls title match?

Odyssey Jones Arrives

After making an impactful debut last week aiding the New Day, expectations are high for Odyssey Jones tonight. Will the powerhouse sink or swim when RAW comes to Texas and the spotlight is on him?

Orton’s Road to Berlin

Randy Orton will challenge GUNTHER at WWE Bash in Berlin for the World Heavyweight Championship in the Austrian’s first title defense. What will the Apex Predator say and do tonight as he sets his sight on becoming a 15-time WWE World Champion?

