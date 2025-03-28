Randy Orton Sets Sight On Cody Rhodes & 15th WWE World Title Win

Cody Rhodes will defend his Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41 against John Cena, but the American Nightmare has more than the WWE icon to deal with. Rhodes kicked off the March 28, edition of WWE SmackDown from London, England by discussing Cena. Before he could speak too much though, Rhodes was interrupted by former ally Randy Orton.

Though not an emotional person, Orton said he loves and respects Cody and has been amazed by what Cody has done since returning to WWE. While Orton is immensely confident that Cody is going to retain at WrestleMania, he will have a massive feud lined up after the Showcase of the Immortals.

“Just like John Cena is going after number 17, there’s gonna come a time when I’m gonna want to go after number 15.”

“There’s gonna be a time where I’m gonna go for number 15, but I’m not gonna kick you in the balls, I’m gonna look you in the eye and tell you I’m coming for this.” – Randy Orton



The pair hyped up a potential title showdown befor Drew McIntyre spoiled the Legacy reunion. While McIntyre has history with both men, he wasn’t pleased to see Rhodes or Orton in the opening spot on SmackDown.

“A couple of nepo babies in the ring having a love fest. It makes me absolutely sick.”

McIntyre declared that he will be the one to dethrone Rhodes as Undisputed WWE Champion, not John Cena or Randy Orton. Rhodes retaliated with an attack but when Orton attempted the RKO, McIntyre was able to escape the ring.

A match between Orton and McIntyre was made official for later in the show. As for Rhodes, he’ll have his hands fall, even if he is able to retain his title against John Cena at WrestleMania 41.