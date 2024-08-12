Report: Randy Orton Signs New Five-Year WWE Deal Through To 2029

Randy Orton will be sticking with WWE for a long time to come after reportedly signing a new deal with the Sports Entertainment juggernaut. Fightful Select reports that Orton has signed a new five-year deal that will keep the former World Champion with the promotion until late 2029.

This report comes less than a year after Orton returned to WWE action last November after 18 months on the shelf due to a severe back injury. A higher up was asked by Fightful why WWE signed Orton to a new deal instead of extend his precious contract due to injury time. The source said that “the guaranteed money associated with contracts now is a drastic shift from what it was in 2019. There have been changes to our live event schedule, touring, international dates, media obligations, merchandise and social media that would be much more fair to just reach a new deal in many situations.”

Orton’s previous five-year contract was signed in 2019 and was set to expire later this year, the report states. Although Orton flirted with joining AEW before signing his previous contract, it is reported that this time, the former World Champion did not explore opportunities with WWE’s chief rival.

Re-signing Randy Orton is a huge win for WWE and marks another major name locked into a contract. Drew McIntyre signed a new contract with WWE earlier this year despite speculation that he’d be joining AEW. Orton will challenge World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER at WWE Bash in Berlin and will be part of tonight’s edition of WWE RAW from Austin, Texas. Stay tuned to SE Scoops for all the latest on Randy Orton.