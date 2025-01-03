Ranking CM Punk’s Best (and Worst) Matches of 2024

On November 25, 2023, the wrestling world was set abuzz once again as former WWE Champion and more recent AEW World Champion CM Punk made a shocking return to his former promotion, WWE, in his hometown of Chicago, IL. The WWE Universe rejoiced at the return of the Second City Saint, who hadn’t been officially seen on WWE programming since almost a decade prior. In addition, given the body of work Punk presented in AEW, fans were confident that the 45-year-old still had plenty of gas left in the tank, with fans fawning over the endless possible feuds and stories that the ring-veteran could tell.

Despite the immense hype and excitement surrounding his return to the WWE ring, CM Punk’s in-ring action was abruptly cut short when he suffered a right triceps tear during the Royal Rumble event in early 2024. This news devastated many WWE fans, as their hopes for Punk’s return at WrestleMania, including a highly rumored one-on-one match with then-World Champion Seth Rollins, were dashed. Before this injury, Punk had only competed in two matches—both against Dominik Mysterio, one of which took place during the company’s Holiday Tour at Madison Square Garden. Ultimately, Fans barely got a taste of CM Punk before he was taken away from them.

While 2024 could have been remembered as a painful year for him, given its rocky start, hindsight shows that this perception could not be further from the truth. Despite competing in only five televised matches in 2024, CM Punk made the year memorable thanks to a combination of impressive storytelling and strong dance partners.

With that being said, let’s Rank Every “Televised” (Don’t want to make the diehards angry on technicalities) CM Punk Match of 2024!

#5: 2024 Royal Rumble

Ironically enough, the first match on this list was CM Punk’s first in-ring match in 2024, the bout that would ultimately put Punk on the shelf for 7-months.

The 2024 Royal Rumble served as an odd full-circle moment for CM Punk; after all, it was the 2014 Royal Rumble that served as the backdrop for Punk’s final match in WWE before leaving the company in a heap of controversy. Now, with tons of hype and momentum, Punk entered the match as not only a favorite but one of the favorites to win the whole thing potentially. Entering the Rumble at #27, Punk lasted over 20 minutes and eliminated Dominik Mysterio and Drew McIntyre before being ultimately eliminated by the bout’s eventual winner, The American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes.



All in all, the moment should be remembered as a major triumpth for the former World Champion; however, instead, it’s remembered as a largely forgettable night in-ring wise, paired with a devastating reality following the final bell. Even before sustaining his injury, Punk’s performance in-ring wise was largely just “okay”, a stark contrast from what fans had seen from his recent run in AEW.

Of course, much respect and latitude should be afforded to Punk. Despite his injury, he forged on and finished the match like the true professional he is, playing his part in helping secure the strong finish. The anguish he expressed by Punk during Rhodes’ celebration seemed incredibly authentic to fans who were watching; little did we know at the time that it was all too real.

In conclusion, while the Royal Rumble match is ranked last (despite us talking about it first. What can we say? Rankings are weird sometimes), the setback of the event would eventually propel Punk forward into a masterful program with Drew McIntyre as the year went on.

#4: Survivor Series: War Games

For the most part, the 2024 Survivor Series PLE was quite solid. Although the WWE Universe’s enthusiasm for the War Games stipulation may be starting to fade, both the Men’s and Women’s bouts were received well and delivered strong matches.

While the overarching storyline of The Original Bloodline vs. The New Bloodline was the main focus, a significant side quest emerged with the inclusion of CM Punk in the match. Punk not only inserted himself into the tribal conflict but did so with the help of his former Wiseman, Paul Heyman. He made it clear that his involvement was out of respect for Heyman, much to the apparent disgust of Roman Reigns. Much like Vito Corleone at the beginning of “The Godfather,” CM Punk emphasized that his assistance wouldn’t come without strings attached, indicating he would be calling in an ambiguous “favor” at some point in the future.

Reed went for the Tsunami off the top of the cage but Punk saved Reigns.#SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/JzEtW3H1AR — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) December 1, 2024

This match is ranked #4 not because of a lack of quality, but rather due to the strength of the three preceding entries. While entertaining, Punk’s significance in the match was more about the storyline than the actual in-ring action. With seven other Superstars involved, it was challenging for Punk’s contributions to stand out in a meaningful way.

The most memorable moment in War Games didn’t come from executing a high-flying move but rather from Punk saving Roman Reigns from what would have been a devastating “Tsunami” delivered by Bronson Reed. Throughout the buildup and execution of the match, questions arose about Punk’s loyalty to his team and willingness to assist Reigns when it counted. Punk’s efforts to keep Reigns out of harm’s way not only helped secure the Original Tribal Chief’s victory over The New Bloodline but also laid the groundwork for a future clash between the two rivals.

#3: SummerSlam (Special Referee)

If you’re not a fan of the concept behind the 1993 classic “Groundhog Day,” then you might not find the rest of this article particularly appealing. The next three matches feature the same opponent: the Scottish Warrior, Drew McIntyre. Though fans often claim they dislike repetitive matches, a well-crafted trilogy every now and then can be enjoyable. (Except when it’s a Disney remake—I’ll save my complaints about Star Wars for another time.)

First, let’s discuss CM Punk’s return to the ring following his serious injury earlier that year, as he squared off against the man who put him out of action at The Biggest Party of the Summer. Adding complexity to the match was Seth Rollins’s role as Special Guest Referee; he had no love for either competitor, especially not for CM Punk.

As mentioned earlier, this was Punk’s first match since the Royal Rumble, although it wasn’t his first appearance on WWE TV. Throughout the Spring and Summer, Punk and McIntyre had been embroiled in an all-out war—on the mic, behind the scenes, and on social media. This feud began when McIntyre openly celebrated injuring Punk, delivering the now-famous line, “I prayed for this, and it happened,” which turned him into one of the biggest heels in professional wrestling.

From that point, the intensity only escalated. Punk vowed to sabotage McIntyre’s success, costing him the World Championship at WrestleMania 40 to a cash-in by Damian Priest, as well as his rematch at Clash at the Castle and his Money In The Bank cash-in opportunity. Eventually, Punk’s wife and beloved dog became targets for McIntyre, who even stole a cherished, fan-made bracelet that held the names of Punk’s loved ones. (Admittedly, that sounds odd when you write it down, but somehow it worked—such is wrestling!)

The match itself, as echoed by many, was not a technical classic by any means. Instead, it resembled two competitors who loathed each other, determined to inflict pain, with Seth Rollins’s antics adding a layer of chaos. A pivotal moment in the match occurred when Rollins picked up the fallen bracelet and donned it on his own wrist. This act infuriated Punk, directing his focus toward Rollins, ultimately allowing McIntyre to capitalize and secure the victory.

Like his role in Survivor Series: War Games, this match was less about technical prowess and more about the ongoing narrative between Punk and McIntyre—a continuation of a brutal rivalry that was far from over while also planting seeds for a future storyline with Rollins. Overall, the match told a compelling story and provided an engaging experience from bell to bell. More importantly, Punk showed that his injury did not inhibit his ability to put on a great performance.

#2: Bash in Berlin – Strap Match

CM Punk and Drew McIntyre’s sequel to their strong SummerSlam match was arguably better than the first, as the two men participated in a Stab Match at WWE’s Berlin PLE.

The irony of the two blood rivals being forcibly connected is elegant poetry when you think about it. While they desired nothing more than to bludgeon each other, they needed to stay close so that each could attempt to tap the ringposts and secure a victory. The duo found numerous ways to use the match’s stipulation to elevate the match, rather than just treating it as a backdrop.

The match began with competitors trying everything they could to hurt one another. However, they eventually realized that completely obliterating the other would only make victory more difficult. This realization forced both to figuratively – and at times literally – carry one another to each ring post during almost every attempt to win. Ultimately, a trio of GTS moves led to Punk’s eventual victory, earning him both a significant win in front of a fired-up Berlin crowd and his beloved bracelet back.

#1 Bad Blood – Hell in a Cell

To the surprise of no one, CM Punk and Drew McIntyre’s epic encounter inside Hell in a Cell at Bad Blood is undoubtedly CM Punk’s best match of 2024. It may also be one of the best Hell in a Cell matches the WWE Universe has seen in over a decade.

The bloody affair was an epic from start to finish, as both men—much like in their Stap Match—utilized their stipulation beautifully (as beautiful as one could be inside Hell in a Cell). While at times the Cell becomes nothing more than a big chainlink box, competitors occasionally use it to their advantage. However, Punk and McIntyre fully embraced the cell and the barbaric atmosphere of the match.

Simply put, the match was everything one could have asked for. It featured unrivaled brutality, dynamic use of the Hell in a Cell itself, and a creative and satisfying finish. If you were seeking a great match, you got it. If you wanted a strong conclusion to an almost year-long storyline, you got that too. And if you wanted both? Boy howdy, were you in luck!

If you use ratings as your benchmark for great matches, then this one will certainly meet your expectations! The bout received a 5-star rating from Dave Meltzer, which is a rare achievement for WWE matches.

The final clash between Punk and McIntyre was a contender for Match of the Year in WWE, showcasing Punk’s ability to tell a compelling story while holding his own against younger and more agile talent. Much of the credit also goes to Drew McIntyre, who effectively played the role of a brutal villain in WWE and delivered an impressive performance both inside and outside the ring.

What’s Next For CM Punk in 2025?

While discussions of World Championship matches and WrestleMania main events top the lists of CM Punk fans, he must first overcome an old rival, Seth “Freakin'” Rollins, at WWE’s first Monday Night RAW on Netflix on January 6th.

Originally scheduled for WrestleMania 40, a match between CM Punk and Seth Rollins has been a highly anticipated showdown for many fans. Their recent exchange during the final edition of Monday Night RAW on the USA Network added a new layer of intensity to their rivalry by blending reality and fiction. Seth Rollins still holds a grudge against Punk for his departure from WWE in 2014; he accuses Punk of launching a campaign to defame his colleagues and WWE itself. In response, Punk defended himself by reminding Rollins of the circumstances at the time, stating that leaving WWE was the only way to enact change. Now that he’s back, Punk emphasizes that he focuses on changing the culture and”making money, not friends.”

At the age of 46, CM Punk’s popularity is rivaling the heights he reached during “The Summer of Punk” in 2011. His in-ring performance remains strong, and WWE has numerous opportunities to utilize him both as a competitor and as a backstage mentor for up-and-coming talent.

Punk has transformed from a renegade pushing for change in a company led by someone staunchly opposed to it to a collaborative figure working with company leadership to shape the present and future of WWE. Ultimately, this is what CM Punk has always wanted: to be recognized as a valuable contributor whose thoughts and ideas matter. It seems that present-day WWE, now managed by a man he once despised, provides the ideal environment for CM Punk.