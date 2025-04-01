Raquel Rodriguez Reacts to Shawn Michaels & Diesel Comparisons

On WWE Raw, Liv Morgan is rarely spotted without Raquel Rodriguez, with the latter never afraid to give Liv the advantage in matches. Speaking to Chris Van Vliet of Insight, Rodriguez relished in fans comparing the pair to the dynamic between Shawn Michaels and Diesel.

“I love it. I love it. I absolutely love it… what a comparison to be compared to Diesel.”

Rodriguez is delighted to be compared to Big Daddy Cool and has fittingly dubbed herself ‘Big Mommy Cool,’ a line she believes may get her on the bad side of WWE’s resident ‘Mami’ Rhea Ripley. The three-time Women’s Tag Team Champion explained that her efforts to emulate Diesel goes beyond being big and helping Morgan out in matches.

“He was just known for his swag and his attitude and his confidence so I tried to bring that.”

Rodriguez re-aligned with Morgan in late 2024 after spending months out of action due to Mast Cell Activiation Syndrome. Her shocking return not only saw Rodriguez return, but align with the Judgment Day, a group she has been a part of ever since.

As Women’s Tag Team Champions once again, Morgan and Rodriguez appear poised to walk into WrestleMania with the gold. And if the career of Kevin Nash is anything to go by, big things could be coming for Rodriguez, both as a tag-team star and a singles competitor.