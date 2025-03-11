Raquel Rodriguez Predicts Double-Champion Status After WWE Raw Win

During the March 10, edition of WWE Raw, Raquel Rodriguez defeated Bayley to become the number one contender for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship. Speaking in a WWE Raw Digital Exclusive, Rodriguez was confident in her chances against The Valkyrie.

“You know what’s gonna happen to Lyra? The same thing that happened to Bayley tonight. So, yeah, I am very excited because pretty soon I’m gonna have have two of these bad boys [gestures to her Women’s Tag Team Title belt.]”

Raquel isn’t the only Judgment Day member hoping to become a double champion. In the video, Liv Morgan said that both she and Raquel will soon be double champions. Morgan clearly has plans to regain the WWE Women’s World Championship, a title she lost back in January to Rhea Ripley.

More Gold for the Judgment Day?

The Judgment Day has held plenty of titles over the years, including the Women’s World Title, WWE Tag Team Titles, Women’s Tag Team Titles, NXT North American Championship and Money in the Bank. In addition to Rodriguez’s quest to win the Women’s Intercontinental Title, the Men’s title could also soon be with the group. On Raw, Dominik Mysterio shared that he had acquired a title match for Finn Balor against Bron Breakker for the March 17, Raw in Brussels, Belgium.

Whether The Judgment Day wins either Intercontinental Championship remains to be seen but the faction has gold in its sights. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on the Judgment Day and their pursuit of more championship titles in WWE.