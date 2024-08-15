Raquel Rodriguez Gives MCAS Update Six Months After Latest WWE Match

WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez has given an update on her health, months after her most recent appearance in the ring. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Raquel shared that she was getting some work done to make sure she was okay.

“Hey guys we are in Therma, Florida today at the Alliance Regenerative Center. We are getting some bloodwork done, just to make sure everything is still functioning good, hormones, thyroid, a full panel.”

Rodriguez shared some positive news about her condition, adding that she’s not felt as good as she currently does in quite some time.

“So, Alliance Regenerative is actually partnering up with RejuvStem down in Mexico for cellular therapy, something that I have did to help my skin, and guys, I am being honest with you, my skin has not looked and felt this great in months.”

Rodriguez has been dealing with Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS) a condition in which the patient experiences repeated episodes of the symptoms of anaphylaxis, such as allergies. These episodes may include hives, swelling, low blood pressure, difficulty breathing, and severe diarrhea. High levels of mast cell mediators are released during those episodes.

Due to her battle with MCAS, the former WWE NXT Women’s Champion has been out of action since February, with her most recent match seeing her defeat Chelsea Green. Last month, it was reported that Rodriguez could be back on the active roster soon, but that has yet to happen. Stay tuned to SE Scoops for all the latest on Raquel Rodriguez and her work towards a return to the ring.