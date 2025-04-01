‘I Felt So Helpless’ – Raquel Rodriguez Talks MCAS Struggles & WWE Fears

In 2024, a battle with Mast Cell Activation Syndrome would result in Raquel Rodriguez spending much of the year out of her action as she battled the condition. Speaking on the Insight podcast, Rodriguez opened up about her fears that MCAS would spell the end of her wrestling career.

“I worked so hard to get here. I did everything possible, and I felt like it was getting taken away from me.”

MCAS is a condition in which the body breaks out in a manner similar to an allergic reaction, even when there hasn’t been an instigating force. This can include swelling, skin irritation, and other issues that would make things extremely difficult for a WWE Superstar expected to appear worldwide.

“This was my dream job… I was like, no way I could be a wrestler with red skin all the time.”

Rodriguez’ final match before her break came at WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth 2024. Rodriguez went sans make-up for the event in an act that many commended at the time. On the podcast, Rodriguez shared how MCAS played havoc with her self-identity at the time.

“I didn’t want people to see me that way, and I didn’t want my coworkers to see me that way. I just felt weak, I just felt so helpless and so weak.”

Rodriguez recalled having reactions to some make-up brands in her youth but didn’t think too much of it at the time. After battling MCAS, Rodriguez hopes she can show fans that they don’t need to risk caking themselves in potential allergens just to fit society’s beauty standards.

“I just hope it really shows younger people that you’re beautiful the way you are. You don’t need to change anything.”

Rodriguez is now not only back on TV but in her latest reign as a WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion with Liv Morgan. As WrestleMania 41 draws near, Raquel is ready to show everyone who she is and that her beauty in and out of the ring is au natural.