Raw Preview: IYO vs Ripley, Cody & Cena Faceoff at London’s O2

Here’s the preview for tonight’s WWE Raw, broadcasting live on Netflix at 3 PM ET/12 PM PT from the O2 Arena in London, England.

With WrestleMania 41 just days away, tonight’s Raw promises major developments. Cody Rhodes and John Cena will meet face-to-face for the third consecutive week, as Cena continues his shocking heel turn and vows to “destroy wrestling” by retiring as champion. Meanwhile, Logan Paul is expected to escalate his feud with AJ Styles, likely setting up a WrestleMania showdown.

The main event will feature IYO SKY defending her Women’s World Championship against Rhea Ripley, with Bianca Belair serving as the Special Guest Referee. This high-stakes match could determine the landscape of WrestleMania 41’s women’s title picture.

WWE Raw Preview: March 31, 2025

IYO SKY (c) vs. Rhea Ripley – Women’s World Championship Match with Special Guest Referee Bianca Belair

Cody Rhodes and John Cena – Face-to-face confrontation ahead of their WrestleMania 41 clash

Jimmy Uso vs. Gunther – Non-title match

Logan Paul calls out AJ Styles

Bron Breakker & Penta vs. The Judgment Day (Finn Balor & Dominik Mysterio) – Tag Team Match

The New Day in action

What Happened Last Week?

Last week’s Raw saw Cody Rhodes confront John Cena in a heated exchange, The Usos reunite in tag team action, and Bron Breakker win the Intercontinental Championship despite interference from The Judgment Day.