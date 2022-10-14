Reason Why Liv Morgan Lost SmackDown Women’s Title at WWE Extreme Rules

The only title change to happen at last Saturday’s WWE Extreme Rules event from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, saw Liv Morgan drop the SmackDown Women’s Title.

Up and down the card were grudge matches, and one other title match – Bianca Belair put the Raw Women’s Title on the line in a Ladder Match against Bayley.

Morgan defended the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Ronda Rousey in an Extreme Rules Match, but Rousey walked away with the title, ending Morgan’s reign after 98 days.

The Reason

(WWE)

Following the event, it was reported that Rousey was officially listed as a heel within WWE. Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the long-planned heel turn was the reason why Rousey won back the title at Extreme Rules.

This heel turn could be linked to WWE’s plans for next year, as when Vince McMahon was still in charge, he wanted to have The Baddest Woman on the Planet face Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

With Triple H in charge, the match could still be on the cards. Lynch is now a babyface, meaning Rousey would likely have to be a heel for the match or they could do a babyface vs. babyface match.