Rey Mysterio Set to Appear for AAA (Report)

WWE’s acquisition of the Mexican lucha libre promotion AAA is a major development for both companies—and could see one of the greatest luchadors of all time return to the promotion. According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AAA Managing Director Dorian Roldán shared at the Sports Summit in Mexico City that Rey Mysterio will return to AAA as part of the blockbuster deal.

Other former AAA stars now signed with WWE, such as Penta and Rey Fenix, are also set to return to AAA, according to Roldán. For Mysterio, this would mark his first appearance for AAA since 2018, the year he re-signed with WWE.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O6sQ-i2hXuo&pp=ygUQcmV5IG15c3RlcmlvIGFhYQ%3D%3D

Whatever plans AAA may have for the WWE Hall of Famer, they won’t materialize right away. Mysterio is currently recovering from a torn abductor muscle, an injury that forced him to miss his scheduled match against El Grande Americano at WrestleMania 41.

WWE’s deal to acquire AAA is being made in partnership with Fillip, a sports and entertainment company based in Mexico. If all goes as planned, the acquisition will be finalized by the third quarter of 2025. In the meantime, WWE NXT and AAA will face off at the Worlds Collide event on June 7 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

https://www.sescoops.com/news/wwe/jbl-rey-mysterio-is-the-greatest-luchador-of-all-time/



